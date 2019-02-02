Callaway Golf Co to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

ELY has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

