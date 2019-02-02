Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,472 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,513,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,941,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth $42,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

