Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,630,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,112,000 after acquiring an additional 944,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,694,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 87.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 986,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 103.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 802,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

CDNS opened at $48.68 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-holdings-trimmed-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.