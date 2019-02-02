Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $54.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence is benefiting from robust adoption of the company’s digital and signoff, custom and analog, and IP solutions. Particularly, significant demand from aerospace and defense sectors is a key catalyst. Also, collaboration with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform to enable smooth design development of electronic systems and semiconductors, bodes well. Sturdy pipeline of Cadence’s innovative cloud-ready solutions hold promise. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Cadence has positive record of earnings surprises in trailing three quarters. Cadence stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intensifying competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness are major headwinds. Notably, estimates have been stable lately ahead of company’s Q4 earnings release.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 1,530,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 285,828 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 233,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 828,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.