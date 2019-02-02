Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.35-4.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cabot has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

