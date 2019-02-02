Bytecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,505.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Coindeal and OKEx. Bytecoin has a market cap of $107.26 million and approximately $104,505.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.01238569 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018581 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007547 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001842 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Crex24, Binance, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

