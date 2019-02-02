Bunge (BG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bunge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE:BG opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.03. Bunge has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Boehlert purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $200,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bunge by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

