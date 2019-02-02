Buckeye Partners (BPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Rising debt expenses and gradual stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for Buckeye Partners. The Buckeye Partners’ dependence on limited group of customers for bulk of its storage revenues could adversely impact the partnership’s performance. The rising interest rates will definitely increase the cost of completion of the projects and impact its cash flows and financial position. In the last 12 months units of Buckeye Partners have lost wider than its industry. However, Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in the key geographical markets. Its organic capital growth projects will drive the performance in the domestic as well as in the international arenas.”

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

BPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.07.

NYSE:BPL opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Buckeye Partners has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckeye Partners (BPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.