BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Friday morning.

BT.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 274.64 ($3.59).

LON BT.A traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,544,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Matthew Key acquired 31,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £78,120 ($102,077.62).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

