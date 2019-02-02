BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 67,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. BSB Bancorp has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In other news, insider Carroll M. Lowenstein, Jr. sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $343,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

