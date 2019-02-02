Brunswick (BC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Shares of BC stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.26. 1,998,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,506. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel A. Fernandez acquired 13,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.09 per share, for a total transaction of $702,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Stayer acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $169,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,327.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Brunswick by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 4,476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

