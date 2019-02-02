Bruker (BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Following Bruker's solid third-quarter performance, we look forward to the company's Scientific Instruments segment that has been performing well driven by strong results from NANO and BEST groups. Improvement in gross and operating margins buoys optimism. The company is currently making good progress with its Project Accelerate high-growth, high-margin initiatives. Its strategic acquisition activity has also been encouraging, the recent one being purchase of majority interest in Hain Diagnostics. We are upbeat about Bruker’s focus on product development. Bruker recently rolled out timsTOF Pro dual TIMS Mass Spectrometer. On the flip side, a competitive landscape and macroeconomic woes persistently pose challenges to the company. Further, Bruker’s core BioSpin division faces fierce competition from companies offering magnetic resonance spectrometers. Overall, Bruker outperformed its industry in the past month.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

BRKR opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bruker has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 242,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

