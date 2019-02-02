Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Receives $51.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,478,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,304 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,818,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 364.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,267,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after acquiring an additional 994,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 891,996 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

