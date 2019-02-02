Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Sunday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of BKD opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,723.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

