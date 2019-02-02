Brokers Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Thursday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

NYSE:CHD opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $1,118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,980 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

