Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2019 Earnings (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.16.

Shares of CNI opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $91.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 64,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 57,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

