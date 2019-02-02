Brokers Set Expectations for Biogen Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $28.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.40. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $26.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $330.91 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

