Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

