Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.67) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

AGIO stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

