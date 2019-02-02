Brokerages Set Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Price Target at $29.50

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 154,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

