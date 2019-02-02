Brokerages Set Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 154.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 889,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,187. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $149.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

