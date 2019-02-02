Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) PT at $21.30

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 304,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 530.45, a quick ratio of 530.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 56.20%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christen E.J. Lee bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $163,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,540.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

