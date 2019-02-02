Brokerages Set J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Price Target at $125.00

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

