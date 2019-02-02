Brokerages Set Iteris Inc (ITI) PT at $6.75

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iteris from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Iteris by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 913,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,973,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 25.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 68,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,294. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

