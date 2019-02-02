Brokerages Set Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) PT at $53.70

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,040.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,318 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 71.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 818,603 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,654,000 after acquiring an additional 693,699 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

