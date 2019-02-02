Brokerages Set Groupon Inc (GRPN) Price Target at $4.77

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Groupon alerts:

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Groupon by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,941. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Groupon’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.