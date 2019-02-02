Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (GPC) PT at $103.33

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. 1,019,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

