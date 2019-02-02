Brokerages Set Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) PT at $2.36

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

EPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Enterprise GP by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise GP by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 436,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,831. The stock has a market cap of $179.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. Enterprise GP has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.15 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise GP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise GP Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

