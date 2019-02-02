Brokerages Set Cott Corp (COT) Price Target at $19.06

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Graham W. Savage sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $118,027.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $489,935.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham W. Savage sold 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $187,157.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at $612,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Cott by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cott by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000.

COT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 819,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 220.43 and a beta of 0.83. Cott has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.37 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

