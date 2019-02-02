Brokerages Set $11.50 Price Target for LAIX Inc. (LAIX)

LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LAIX an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LAIX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LAIX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,927,000.

LAIX opened at $12.11 on Friday. LAIX has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

