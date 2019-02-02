Brokerages Expect TapImmune Inc. (MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. TapImmune posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TapImmune in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth $27,750,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRKR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 80,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,012. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

