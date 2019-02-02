Brokerages Expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.94 Million

Analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will post sales of $174.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.49 million to $175.42 million. Navigant Consulting reported sales of $230.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year sales of $673.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.54 million to $673.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $737.82 million, with estimates ranging from $733.14 million to $740.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.69 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Navigant Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

NYSE NCI opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Navigant Consulting has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navigant Consulting by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

