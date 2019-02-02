Brokerages Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce sales of $675.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.33 million and the lowest is $662.32 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $623.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $558.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 29,107 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,987,717.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 464,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,718,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $2,160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,963,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,681. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $70.16. 229,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,273. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $72.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.