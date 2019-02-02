Brokerages Expect Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immune Design’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the highest is $1.03 million. Immune Design reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.88 million, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immune Design.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 2,409.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMDZ. ValuEngine raised Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Immune Design and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 902,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $1,650,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 927,466 shares of company stock worth $1,690,895 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMDZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immune Design by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 204,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immune Design by 132.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 254,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immune Design by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Immune Design by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immune Design by 172.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMDZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 69,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,606. Immune Design has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.47.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

