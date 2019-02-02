Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Primo Water posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.22 million, a PE ratio of -47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Primo Water has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $20.72.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $27,011.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Primo Water by 229.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Primo Water by 24.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

