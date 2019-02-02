Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) to Announce ($0.23) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allogene Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

