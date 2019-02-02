Brinker International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 164,264 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Wyman Roberts sold 35,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $1,686,978.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,072.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $101,011.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,633 shares in the company, valued at $565,480.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,541 shares of company stock worth $2,602,025. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

