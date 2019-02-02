Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW) Receives GBX 380.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 380.80 ($4.98).

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 394 ($5.15) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.89) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 297.50 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.40 ($5.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 17,885 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.39), for a total value of £60,093.60 ($78,522.93).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

