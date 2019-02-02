Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $20.70 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after buying an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after buying an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after buying an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,440,000 after buying an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $213.77 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $156.80 and a one year high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.73.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

