Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Stake in Unilever NV (UN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/bradley-foster-sargent-inc-ct-buys-new-stake-in-unilever-nv-un.html.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.