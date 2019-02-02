BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in BP were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in BP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/bp-plc-bp-shares-bought-by-pendal-group-ltd.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.