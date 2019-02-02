BP (BP) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.56

News stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $41.34 on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

