Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $759,312.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,338,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $277,342.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,119.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $1,859,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

