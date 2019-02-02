Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) PT Raised to $47.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $1.52 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $484,368.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $277,342.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,119.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock worth $1,859,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

