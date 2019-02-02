Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) PT Raised to $47.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $1.52 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
EPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.
NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,098. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $484,368.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $277,342.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,119.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock worth $1,859,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
