Boston Properties (BXP) PT Raised to $145.00 at BTIG Research

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

