Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.11% of Amdocs worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 223,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 915,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

