BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stake Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in BorgWarner by 18.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in BorgWarner by 38.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,161,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.21 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,137.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/borgwarner-inc-bwa-stake-increased-by-hanson-doremus-investment-management.html.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.