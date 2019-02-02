Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 575,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 739,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83 ($0.04).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Borders & Southern Petroleum (BOR) Trading Down 8%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/borders-southern-petroleum-bor-trading-down-8.html.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.