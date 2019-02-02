Boohoo Group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 234.89 ($3.07).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Tuesday. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.30).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.