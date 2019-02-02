Boeing (BA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $380.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.84.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $387.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,189.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

